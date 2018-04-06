India Runway Week works towards weavers' benefit

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Organisers of the forthcoming India Runway Week have joined hands with Banka Silk, an organisation that has been working towards upliftment of weavers, to bridge the gap between designers and weavers.

The association will especially benefit weavers of Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD), which will organise India Runway Week later this month, has signed an MoU with Banka Silk, which will benefit over 40,000 weavers of the two states, read a statement.

"This is one of the steps we are taking to support around 250 plus fashion designers from pan India. They will benefit from this agreement as Banka Silk will provide authentic handloom fabric at weavers price on their doorstep," said IFFD Founder Avinash Pathania.

Banka Silk, led by Udyan Singh, will also form individual MoUs with around 30 of the designers participating in the fashion week to give them access to pure handloom fabric at weavers' price.

This will facilitate direct business between weavers and designers.

In the 10th edition of India Runway Week, to be held from April 20, Banka Silk will be showcasing a line 'Bahar' in association with designer Poonam Dubey.

The collection is inspired from foliage, flowers, birds and butterflies. It pays homage to the feminine community's spiritual reverence for nature. The creations will balance the tradition of the handloom weaves of Jharkhand through contemporary silhouettes and sensibilities, refreshing colours and hand block prints.

The ensembles will be in the hues of coral red, lemon and mango yellow and rich emerald green.

