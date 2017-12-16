India schedule of 'Soorma' wrapped up

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) The Indian schedule of the upcoming film "Soorma" has been wrapped up, says actress Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee on Friday took to Twitter and wrote: "And that's a wrap for India schedule of 'Soorma' Closing in towards the final pack up call and ready to present to you this gem of a story on June 29, 2018."

The 30-year-old actress will now shoot for the next schedule of the film in Serbia.

"Soorma" is a biopic on former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh and is directed by Shaad Ali, who has also directed hit films like "Saathiya" and "Bunty Aur Babli".

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh as Singh. It also features actor Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet, who himself will be seen doing a cameo appearance as a member of the Pakistani hockey team.

--IANS

dc/nv/vm