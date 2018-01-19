Indian adaptation of 'Criminal Justice', 'The Office' in pipeline

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) British television series "Criminal Justice" and "The Office" will get a 'desi' twist with their Indian adaptations.

BBC Worldwide India has announced a partnership with Aditya Birla Group's Applause Entertainment to develop and produce Indian versions of iconic BBC formats, a statement said.

For starters, they will work together to develop Indian versions of "Criminal Justice" and "The Office".

"Applause is looking to create premium content for Indian viewers to watch online, delivered on the back of the big digital highways that have been built through telecom and all other platforms that exist. We feel that BBC Worldwide, with its high quality content library and formidable reputation for making premium content in India, is the ideal partner to work with," said Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment.

"Together, we are pulling expertise and resources to adapt popular BBC formats here. We have picked shows that have been global successes and we believe that the Indian adaptations will meet the viewing needs of the Indian market."

"Criminal Justice" follows life of individuals on a gut wrenching journey through the criminal justice system. It has also been adapted for the US as "The Night Of" and starred John Turturro and Riz Ahmed.

"The Office" is set in a nondescript paper office company in a nondescript industrial town and features narcissistic, childish and egotistical, middle manager, David Brent and the psychological car wreck that is his life.

This will be the first time both the shows will be developed in Asia.

Myleeta Aga, Senior Vice President and General Manager, South East Asia and South Asia at BBC Worldwide, said: "We see 'Criminal Justice' and 'The Office' as just the first step in a long and fruitful partnership with Applause. We are confident this partnership will be result in many more incredibly popular and well-loved Indian adaptations of BBC formats."

