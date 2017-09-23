Indian Embassy in Hungary celebrates India's Independence with fashion event

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Hungary hosted a fashion event -- Alluring India 2017 -- that displayed a beautiful blend of Indian traditional garments along with fusion fashion. The event took place to celebrate the the 70th Anniversary of India's Independence.

The Embassy collaborated with Vinay Gupta, Managing Director of Gait-N-Grace to organise the event that took place on Thursday.

The fashion show featured the latest finely tailored Indian garments such as silk saris, embroidered lehengas and mermaid gowns with ruffles. The collection was more about Indian traditional wear with a touch of contemporary ensemble, read a statement.

The concept of the event was to create an environment of Indian ethos globally through aunique insight into collections of two eminent names in the bridal trousseau industry, Charu Parashar and Payal Keyal.

The fashion event showcased a collection by Regal Saree and Various Moods by Parashar, The Weaves from the Ghats of Banaras by Salma Sultan, and Contemporary Sari and Contemporary Wedding Cocktail collection by Keyal.

The event was formally inaugurated by Ambassador of India, Rahul Chhabra at the Bálna in Budapest. Former Prime Minister Peter Medgyessy, Petra Pana, Deputy State Secretary for External Economic Affairs among many other eminent personalities were present.

The event also offered a plethora of Indian delicacies. There was a display of rustic and authentic Indian curry buffet from several states, marinade chicken wings, aromatic biryani, accompaniment with wide variety of Indian breads, palate refreshmentsand a traditional dessert- seviyan (vermicelli Kheer).

A glimpse of Indian culture was also showcased with a live demonstration of how a nine-yard sari was draped to perfection in different styles.

The poem "khoob ladi mardani, woh toh Jhansiwali rani thi" by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, was enacted to highlight the story of Rani Laxmi Bai, who battled her fight to freedom despite being dressed in nine-yard long Langdar Sari.

--IANS

dc/nv/vm