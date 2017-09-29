Indian female DJ signed to Dutch record label

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Indian female music producer and DJ Teri Miko has been signed to the popular Dutch record label Spinnin Records. "Wrath of God", which came out on Friday, is her first single under the label.

The hip-hop infused track was earlier premiered by DJs like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix and R3hab on international platforms.

"Wrath of God" has a hip-hop infused vibe with some low-key dark notes in the background.

"I'm very excited to launch my brand new single and have a lot of surprises in store, I will be launching my own merchandise line next month," Teri said in a statement.

Sudhanshu Tewari, India Executive, Spinnin' Records, said she is the "first Indian DJ to be signed to Spinnin' Records and we are happy to have her onboard".

The DJ will embark on a nationwide tour to promote the new single starting with New Delhi (Friday), Pune (October 6), Hyderabad (October 7), Mumbai (October 13) and Calicut (October 14)

--IANS

nn/bg