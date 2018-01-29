Indian film 'Garbage' to have world premiere at 68th Berlinale

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) "Garbage", directed by Qaushiq Mukherjee -- known as Q -- will be the only Indian movie at the Panorama section of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival next month.

Q said in a statement: "I see 'Garbage' as a strong metaphor for human existence. I am shocked at the level of violent patriarchy and general apathy around me.

"India has been changing and sucking itself into an abyss of misunderstanding and delusion, aided strongly by mainstream religious sentiments. There's an imminent threat of the fragile social fabric imploding and affecting everyone. 'Garbage' is my way of trying to understand the tension."

"Garbage" is produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Hansal Mehta of Karma Entertainment and Media LLP, and co-produced by Q.

"I really liked what Q narrated to us and with 'Garbage' being the only Indian film at Panorama at Berlinale, Hansal and I are proud of our association with the film. We hope it will be liked," said Singh.

The story of "Garbage" revolves around Phanishwar, a taxi driver in Goa, who lives with a mysterious girl whom he keeps in chains.

The opening ceremony of the festival will be taking place on February 15.

--IANS

