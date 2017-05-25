Indian music bands to compete in online battle

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Music bands from all over India will take part in an online battle -- Indian Band League (IBL) -- starting on May 31.

Conceptualised by Musical Dreams Academy, the seven-day IBL will select its winners under two categories -- People's Choice and Critics Choice, read a statement.

The concept of the battle is to provide a platform and exposure to budding talented artists and bands. The top 10 bands from over 100 entries have been shortlisted to battle out for the final leg.

Harish Moyal, Gurdeep Mehndi and Priyanka Negi will decide the winner of the Jury Choice Award.

"This is not a competition but a way of sharing and popularising independent music and applauding it beyond jam rooms. IBL is an effort to present new artistes with their new music in a new way. We look forward to more people coming together and not just presenting music, but creating music," said Meeta Nagpal, Founder of Musical Dreams.

Each band will perform in its own style like Sufi, Rock, Fusion, Hindi, English, Nepali, Choir and any other style originally composed by them. Videos of participating bands will be uploaded on Musical Dreams' YouTube channel.

The band with the maximum number of views will be declared as winner.

--IANS

ks/rb/dg