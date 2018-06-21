Indian musicians pitch for better music education

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is important to hone the skills in the right way from the right age.

To celebrate World Music Day on Thursday, children's channel Sony YAY! got musicians like Shaan, Kher, Shruti Pathak and Palak Muchhal, together for an initiative. They signed a musical instrument which will be donated to a special NGO which aims to share knowledge and understanding of music with children, read a statement to IANS.

Through this initiative, Sony YAY! aims to help children across societies explore music in its truest form.

"I'm very happy to be part of this wonderful initiative. It's about giving equal opportunity to kids who enjoy music and just to encourage them that little more," Shaan said.

"We're going to give them personalised instruments that make them feel little more special about what they're doing. I've signed a djembe and hopefully, someone's going to get really encouraged to enjoy this instrument," he added.

Kher said "music is something that balances life, supports life in a true sense".

"It is a brilliant cause to encourage kids across streams to learn music, and giving them a sense of motivation. India has immense talent, it is just a matter of supporting that talent. I only hope for people to take up such empowering steps," he added.

Muchhal said: "I've always believed that music is not only a hobby or a career choice, it's much more than that. It can actually save a life, that's what I've witnessed in my life."

On the initiative, Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India Kids Genre, said: "We are only thankful for their support throughout the campaign and their support in spreading happiness through musical experiences."

