Indian racers need more exposure, infrastructure: Woman driver Mira Erda

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Female driver Mira Erda reckons that racers in India need more exposure and tracks to excel in the sport and says that there are very few women drivers in the country -- and the ones who are interested do not get too much family support or proper infrastructure.

"In the Indian context, we as racers need a lot more exposure. Many of the racers can't go further as there is very little financial support and also due to fewer tracks all over India. (Racing) needs to get more exposure compared to what it gets currently," Mira, who has competed in one of the highest classes of Formula Racing in the country, the Euro JK series in the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship, told IANS in an interview.

"As we can see, fewer females are interested in racing and many of them also don't get a chance for hands-on (experience) because of less support from their families and fewer infrastructure facilities," she added.

The Vadodara racer said events like Red Bull Kart Fight are the stepping stone for an amateur racer.

"Red Bull Kart Fight gives amateur racers in India a chance to learn more about racing; it's like the stepping stone for an amateur to take his chance in racing," she said.

Mira is currently leading Red Bull Catch Up, an amateur racing championship for women, scheduled for March 8 in Gurugram.

Commenting on the event, she said: "My association with Red Bull Catch Up is something really special to me. Being a part of Red Bull Catch Up, I am really hoping that the Women Karters take this opportunity and actually come and race."

"Such events need to be organised more often all over India wherever there are tracks so that women from every part of India can get those opportunities and be a part of the motor sport community," she added.

When quizzed about her upcoming tournaments, Mira said: "My upcoming races are the JK Tyre National Racing Championship this year, which will consist of five rounds in Coimbatore and Delhi. I will also be testing in Europe or London, depending on the budgets we get, and will also be doing a few Off Road Rallies and Karting races to stay in the zone."

