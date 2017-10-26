This new Indian sport is so difficult, we know you wouldn't even want to try

Do you get a rush every time you watch a movie like Cliffhanger? Has it inspired you to take up rock climbing as a sport? If yes, then this new sport--which is a more thrilling variety of rock climbing--is right up your alley.

Bouldering is a fast-growing adventure sport globally. No rope, no harnesses, no protection--that's what bouldering is all about.

Basically, a climber assesses the rock or boulder, and then climbs it without any assistance. Sounds simple, and quite like free solo climbing? Well, it isn't.

Picture courtesy: Instagram/aae_kae

Bouldering, unlike free solo climbing, does not have long stretches to climb. Usually, the bouldering problem (path) is not longer than six metres or 20 feet.





Picture courtesy: Instagram/karchoong

This sport, while gaining popularity enough to be included as an official sport in the 2018 Asian Games as well as in the 2020 Olympics, is quite new to India.

Picture courtesy: Instagram/pedro_gomes

A new film by 101India, Bouldering: Life On The Rocks, shows that it was a legendary British climber who first opened the bouldering scene in India. Pil Lockey travelled through the Himalayan region of India, and mapped out some of the most challenging bouldering locations.

Lockey's favourite was a place called Chhatru, in Himachal Pradesh. It is this region that the two protagonists of the film, Sandeep Kumar Maity and Adarsh Singh, explore in the film.

With the aim of understanding their hero, Lockey's routes better, as well as discovering new ones for Indian climbers, Sandeep and Adarsh traveled through the region. Take a look at their full journey, here:



