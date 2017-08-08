'The Indian Wedding Show' back with season 2

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Indian Wedding Show, a wedding exposition, is back with its second edition and will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on August 19 and 20.

Organised by IWS Events and Entertainment, the second season will bring together 75 exhibitors from different categories ranging from couturiers, jewellers, wedding planners, entertainment, makeup artists, holiday planners and caterers, said a statement.

The lineup of participants for this year's Indian wedding Show 2017 show enlists designers like Anju Modi, Ashima Leena, Rohit Bal, Ashtha Wadhwa, Sarotojiva and Lulu & Sky by Kalyani Chawla. Jewellery brands like Jewel Desire, Jaipur Jewels, Kundan Jewels and bespoke jewellery by designer Dolly Oberoi are also going to be part of the exhibition.

The two-day event will give prospective to-be brides and grooms a platform to meet premium Indian designers and industry experts and an opportunity to attend the seminars, panel discussions, quirky workshops and grooming sessions.

The would-be-couple can also discuss their nuptial ideas, trends, order bespoke ensembles and plan their dream wedding at the show.

"Focusing on current Indian wedding market in India while still keeping in mind the traditions, ethics and sentiments of our Indian customers, the show is designed specifically for you with a selection of vendors and services that are handpicked to make your wedding day a cherished and unforgettable one," said Rashu Rathi, CEO of IWS Events and Entertainment.

