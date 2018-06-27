Indians choose holiday destinations based on food options: Survey

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Italy, Singapore and the US have topped a list of the hottest spots for food enthusiasts in India, according to a survey.

According to the Tasty Travels report by online accommodation booking website Hotels.com, 67 per cent of the respondents admitted that a destination's cuisine is the biggest deciding factor when picking a holiday spot, followed by nightlife scene (13 per cent), adventure activities (17 per cent) and art and culture (24 per cent).

In the survey, 27 per cent respondents picked Italy and 26 per cent opted for Singapore and the US.

The Tasty Travels survey was conducted by One Poll in March 2018 with 9,000 respondents across 29 countries, read a statement to IANS.

The younger generation is now more focused on munching local delicacies on holiday (59 per cent) than going to the beach or being by the pool (19 per cent) and exploring the outdoors (33 per cent).

The survey also stated that pasta and pizza (48 per cent) feature the most in the post on social media by Indians, followed by burgers and beers (28 per cent) and fancy-looking noodles (27 per cent).

Nelson Allen, General Manager, APAC for the Hotels.com, said: "Experiences have become the new social currency, travel opens a door to an amazing array of share worthy dishes to try. So, it's no surprise that younger generation travellers are defining their holidays by what they eat."

To celebrate the mouth-watering combination of food and travel, renowned food artist Carl Warner has created a unique collection of artworks bringing the top food destinations to life.

Warner said: "It was a great opportunity for me to bring images and scenes of these hugely popular food destinations to life in an exciting and contemporary way. I hope that these images will not only blow people away, but inspire them to get online, get booking and not just 'sight-see' but 'sight-taste'."

--IANS

sug/rb/mr