Indians opening up to live, jazz music scene now: Brazilian singer

Gwalior, Dec 26 (IANS) Brazilian singer and songstress Luiza Sales, who besides giving love performances has also been teaching contemporary music at Global Music Institute in Greater Noida, says the audience in India is now looking at contemporary music as well for entertainment.

She was here to perform at the 93rd edition of Tansen Music Festival with Brazilian pianist Pedro Canero Silva and Russian artiste Ekaterina Erestova on Double bass on Monday.

Sales told IANS: "I see a really interesting movement that is happening here now... to receive music from other countries as well in India."

"What I see now specifically in New Delhi, is a very lively scene. With sophor sounds, balconet... and festivals and the gig week. There are a lot of new things coming up. And I think it's going to get bigger and bigger," she added.

Asked how the audience in Delhi here has been taking the concept of jazz music as Bollywood music seems to dominate the idea of entertainment in most places and among youth in India?

"I know that Bollywood music, Indian classical music is what mainly people play in live shows but now they are looking at contemporary music as well for entertainment... To listen to different music like some jazz," said Sales, who started learning the violin at the mere age of 8.

Sales has taught not just Indian students at the institute, but has had pupil hailing from Nepal as well who are eager to pursue career in contemporary music.

"Some of them become jazz musicians or songwriters or music teachers. It's a scene that is growing now. I see that alot of places are opening and starting to have live music and starting to have jazz too and world music," said Sales.

Many artistes, musicians perform as it's their passion but generally have a plan B to support themselves financially. However, Sales, who has three albums to her credit like 'Breveleveza' and 'venturera', believes "when you do well in what you really love doing, you just stand out someway".

"I think that working is really important. I have this work as a teacher as well as a music educator which also helps in the income so as musician we can't be only one thing , we have to be many things at the same time," said Sales, whose parents do not belong to the musical world as one is a Lawyer and the other being a retired banker.

Shedding light on what seems to be a universal mind block that the child has to be in a profession like a doctor or a lawyer as a creative art in a professional sense can be a gamble on the financial front, Sales feels lucky that her parents were very supportive.

"They (parents) were super open minded and I think that is very important for anyone who wants to become a musician," she said.

"To be taken seriously. When you have to tell your parents that hey I want to become a musician. They treated it as if I wanted to be a lawyer or a doctor like okay this a career so you do it. I worked really hard and also did my job but I feel very lucky to have open minded parents," she added.

