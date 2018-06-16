Indians paying more attention to skin: French skincare founder

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Olivier Couraud, the creator and founder of french skincare brand Olivier Claire, has said Indians are paying more and more attention to their skin.

"India is a country that makes the French dream... its economy is experiencing exceptional momentum, the luxury hotels and their spas are sublime and their customers travel all over the world which contributes greatly to the global reputation of the Olivier Claire brand," Couraud told IANS in an e-mail interview.

The brand has made its entry in India in association with Roseate Hotels and Resorts. Couraud is expecting a good response for the brand in the country.

"It is a market in great evolution. Indians are paying more and more attention to their skin -- the properties anti-pollution, anti-age and naturally lightening of our products correspond to a real waiting," he said.

Why did Olivier Claire enter the Indian market now?

"This is an extraordinary opportunity, thanks to Marie Hélène Abbo whom I have known for a very long time and who has been in charge of brands of the Pierre Fabre laboratory and her association with Chandani Kathuria, student of the Grande Ecole, Business School in France, and their expertise on the Indian market.

"I found a trust and an expert duo to distribute The Olivier Claire, premium cosmetics brand in India," said Couraud.

He said the team will strengthen its presence in India in days to come.

