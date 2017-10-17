'India's Next Top Model' to have transgender participant

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) "MTV Splitsvilla 8" contestant Gaurav Arora, who came out about being a transgender in public last year and changed his name to Gauri Arora, is among the participants of "Indias Next Top Model".

Gauri will be seen walking down a ramp in a bikini in the first episode of the show.

"This is the first time I walked down the ramp after my reconstruction surgery. I felt extremely beautiful. I was a tad apprehensive about the fact that I had to put on the bikini and walk down the ramp on 'India's Next Top Model' in front of seasoned judges like Milind Soman and Dabboo Ratnani.

"But that only boosted my zeal. It takes a lot of courage for one to accept the reality and come out in public. A lot of people out there already know about my struggle. I hope my stint with 'India's Next Top Model' gives courage to a lot of people out there who have not been able to come out," Gauri said.

The episode of "India's Next Top Model Season 3" will air on MTV on Saturday.

--IANS

