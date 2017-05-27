'Indu Sarkar' to release on July 28

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming movie "Indu Sarkar" has been locked for release on July 28.

"The film is currently in post-production and we will release it on July 28," Bhandarkar told IANS.

Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, the film set in 1970s when the Emergency was announced in India.

Some initial sneak peeks into the movie showcased how Neil and Kirti's looks resemble that of the late Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi.

