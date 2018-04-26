'...Infinity War' sells over a mn tickets before its release

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Highly-anticipated Hollywood film "Avengers: Infinity War" sold over one million tickets on Indian online ticketing platform BookMyShow before its release on Friday.

It is now just second to "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" in all time advance sales bookings. BookMyShow made the announcement on Thursday.

While metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are leading the advance sales, exceptional response is also being seen from tier 2 towns such as Bhubaneshwar and Thiruvananthapuramm.

The regional language versions of the film have contributed to 25 per cent of the overall advance ticket sales with its Hindi version leading the way.

In addition, BookMyShow has alone sold close to 65 per cent of the total IMAX ticket inventory available for the opening weekend of the film.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the newest addition to the Marvel cinematic universe and has got its fans excited and eagerly waiting for its release.

"To effectively reach out to them, we joined forces with Disney India to combine our digital efforts and together developed a deeper understanding of consumer buying behaviour and purchase patterns, allowing us to achieve remarkable results," Marzdi Kalianiwala, Vice President-Marketing and Business Intelligence, BookMyShow, said in a statement to IANS.

"Avengers: Infinity War", the 19th Marvel Studios' movie, will bring together 22 superheroes like Iron Man, Thor and The Hulk against one supervillain Thanos.

"'Avengers: Infinity War' is not just a movie, it's a historic event and the excitement around the movie's release is palpable," said Bikram Duggal, Executive Director and Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

Starring actors like Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson, the Anthony and Joe Russo directorial is set to hit 2,000 Indian screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Friday.

