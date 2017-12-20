'An Insignificant Man' releases on YouTube

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) The makers of "An Insignificant Man", a documentary on the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have released the film online.

The film was released on December 19.

"While we had offers from various leading video streaming websites, we decided to release it on YouTube to ensure maximum reach. Moreover, we wanted audiences to enjoy this cinematic experience for free," Khushboo Ranka, co-director of the film, said in a statement.

"An Insignificant Man", which released in India on November 17, tells the story of the rise of anti-corruption movements in India, leading to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party.

It is co-directed by Ranka and Vinay Shukla and produced by Anand Gandhi.

