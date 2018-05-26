He will inspire generations to come: Hrithik congratulates mountaineer Arjun Vajpai

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan has congratulated mountaineer Arjun Vajpai, who has become the youngest person in the world to have scaled six peaks above 8,000 metres and says that he will inspire generations to come.

"Arjun's story is extraordinary. His unmatched passion and desire to break out of the ordinary is what has helped him achieve this monumental success.

"I am certain he will inspire generations to come and I am honored to have portrayed him on screen for 'Risk Takers of India' campaign," Mountain Dew brand ambassador Hrithik, who essayed his role in the latest campaign of the brand titled 'Risk Utha, Naam Bana' that celebrates the inspiring journey of the young mountaineer, said in a statement.

Vajpai scaled Kanchenjunga, the world's third highest peak, earlier this week.

He did not feel scared during the arduous journey that posed risks of avalanches, falling rocks and crevasses.

Unstoppable from the age of 16, Vajpai has established himself as one of the youngest Indian professional mountaineers since he was named the 'Third Youngest Indian to climb Mt. Everest' in 2010.

