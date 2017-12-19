Internet is a great watchdog of the world: 'Bright' actor

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Australian actor Joel Edgerton feels there was a time when celebrities believed that they can get away with anything, but Internet has wiped off this conception. The actor says the virtual world is giving voice to many, and taking their stories around the world.

Edgerton talked about digital evolution when asked about the changing scenario and the impact of issues like diversity and widespread sexual misconduct allegations against some of the powerful men from Hollywood. '#MeToo' campaign to raise awareness about sexual harassment became very big on the social media.

"Internet is a great watchdog of the world. I think it galvanizes people. I (thought) like-minded people could find each other through Internet in a positive and a negative way. But it also allows the watchdogging of the world in a good way," Edgerton told IANS here.

"People can have their voices heard and have power to type the power out of the hands of accountable people. Back in days, celebrities in many ways felt that they are entitled to get away with anything they want because they have that power. It is now proven that the opposite can also be proven true," he added.

Edgerton was in India to promote Netflix's "Bright", which is an action-thriller that takes place in an alternate present-day south Los Angeles. He was accompanied by his co-stars Will Smith, Noomi Rapace and director David Ayer.

For "Bright", Ayer picked up a story with modern day sensibilities set in present day, but added mythological characters to give a fantastical touch to the story while addressing real issues.

The film, which will premiere on Friday on the streaming site, tells the story of two police officers, one a human, the other an orc, who get stuck with each other, but bond and get to know each other during a rough night. There are racial undertones, and it puts the spotlight on diversity as well as the class divide.

Explaining the idea of the film with an example, Edgerton, who plays role of an orc, said: "I think for somebody who grew up in my small town Australia, who had never watched TV and was never exposed to the rest of the world suddenly landed in some place like Mumbai, when you take out somebody out of their limited view of the world into another culture.

"That is why this movie is very reminiscent to me of when you put a bunch of different cultures and expect they could all integrate."

Edgerton, known for "King Arthur", "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" and "Animal Kingdom", said awareness of "what is inside the movie and its strange aspects" is important to get to the character.

He is looking forward to the film, and says he will consider his act was successful if he spots many people dressed up as orcs next Halloween.

(The writer's trip is at the invitation of Netflix. She can be contacted at sugandha.r@ians.in)

