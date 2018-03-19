Ishaan lost weight for debut film

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter had to shed eight kg to get the role in his debut film "Beyond The Clouds" right.

Ishaan is foraying into the world of entertainment with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's maiden India-set project "Beyond The Clouds".

"Ishaan had 12 days to shed eight kgs. He took that piece of input from his mentor and director and literally just went to town with his mission to be a lean mean machine for 'Beyond The Clouds'," said his spokesperson.

"He changed his entire workout regime. His focus was largely on sprints and cycling -- strict and disciplined regime to ensure he made it happen," the spokesperson added.

Ishaan is one of the most awaited debutants on the Bollywood block.

He has also been named for India's 'Emerging Account' for growing his fanbase on Instagram significantly throughout 2017.

"Beyond The Clouds" narrates a heart-warming tale of a brother (Amir) and sister (Tara), and how they find happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph and adoration of life against a Mumbai backdrop. Ishaan will be seen as Amir.

Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film is set to release worldwide on April 20.

Why remake old songs, wonders Sophie

Singer-actress Sophie Choudry is unhappy with the trend of recreating iconic Hindi songs, and says it needs to stop.

"I'm going to say it. Remaking every iconic Hindi song needs to stop," Sophie tweeted on Monday.

"It was a hit phase 10 to 12 years ago and that too in the pop scene... I should know! But why are we remaking Hindi film songs for Hindi films? Has an industry known for its fabulous music become so devoid of creativity?"

Sophie's post came a few hours after the release of the recreated version of "Ek do teen". It features actress Jacqueline Fernandez, and features in the film "Baaghi 2".

Lisa Ray wraps up shooting of next project

Actress-model Lisa Ray has wrapped up shooting for her next project, details of which she has kept under wraps.

"That's a wrap! It's been a crazy collaborative, female energy charged shoot in Mumbai for an upcoming Amazon Prime project. Stay tuned," Lisa tweeted on Monday.

She was last seen in horror film "Dobaara: See Your Evil" -- an official remake of the Hollywood film "Oculus", which released in 2013. The Mike Fangan supernatural psychological horror film stars Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites.

