'Ishaan, Malavika will take film industry by storm'

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The makers of "Beyond The Clouds" are confident that Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, who are making their debut with the movie, will impress one and all with their heart-touching performance in the Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's maiden India-set project.

The makers on Monday released second trailer of the film, which narrates a heart-warming tale of a brother and sister, and how they find happiness in separation and turbulent times.

The new trailer takes audience closer to the lives of the lead characters -- Amir and Tara. Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film is slated to release worldwide on April 20.

"Human relationships, emotions and family form the base of every Majid Majidi film. With 'Beyond The Clouds', he has taken this belief up a notch showcasing family relationships not bonded by blood but by love," Sujay Kutty, Business Head, Zee Studios, said in a statement.

"This trailer will give audiences a glimpse of these beautiful emotions through two very talented new faces," Kutty added.

Producer Shareen Mantri Kedia of Namah Pictures added: "After the incredible response we received for our first trailer, we are really excited to give everyone a closer look into the world of aBeyond The Clouds'.

"This new trailer will take audiences into a beautiful world of relationships. Following Majidi's vision, Ishaan and Malavika truly shine in this latest trailer and of course the film."

"Ishaan and Malavika - our lead pair are going to take the industry by storm with their performance in 'Beyond The Clouds'," said Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures.

"Ishaan's performance is completely uninhibited yet very nuanced. Malavika exudes grace despite the restrain she needed to have in her performance.

"They have done complete justice to Mr Majidi's vision and breathe life into his story in such an incredible manner along with the rest of our cast," Arora added.

With music by A.R. Rahman, cinematography is done by Anil Mehta and Hindi dialogues by Vishal Bhardwaj.

