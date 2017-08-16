    'It' isn't just a horror movie: Stephen King

    Indo Asian News Service

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Author Stephen King's horror novel "It" will be brought alive on the big screen next month. He says "It" isnt just a horror movie, it has resonance.

    Warner Bros Pictures is set to release "It" pan India in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 8.

    Talking about his famous 1980s' horror novel being made into a film, King said in a statement: "This film really feels like something different and worthwhile on every level. 'It' isn't just a horror movie. It has resonance."

    The film marks director Andy Muschietti's next horror outing after the hugely successful 2013 film "Mama".

