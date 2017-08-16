'It' isn't just a horror movie: Stephen King

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Author Stephen King's horror novel "It" will be brought alive on the big screen next month. He says "It" isnt just a horror movie, it has resonance.

Warner Bros Pictures is set to release "It" pan India in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 8.

Talking about his famous 1980s' horror novel being made into a film, King said in a statement: "This film really feels like something different and worthwhile on every level. 'It' isn't just a horror movie. It has resonance."

The film marks director Andy Muschietti's next horror outing after the hugely successful 2013 film "Mama".

