Israeli artiste to host music fest in Israel, India

Israeli electronic artiste Hod Moshonov, also known by his stage name BEMET, says he is working on a music festival that is expected to take place in Tel Aviv or Indian cities like Delhi or Mumbai next year.

During Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India earlier this year, he said "the business partnership between India and Israel is doing wonders".

What about a partnership between music artistes of India and Israel?

"I really want to do a festival kind of thing that will be located in very specific places like Tel Aviv or Delhi or Mumbai. I am working on it actually. The festival will feature aristes from Israel, Bollywood and underground music in India," BEMET told IANS in an interview.

"This kind of stuff takes some time. I really hope it happens by next summer. Now I am working on my next album. I want to play as much as I can play in India and do as many collaborations as I can," he added.

BEMET has performed at various festivals across Europe, the US and Asia. Won't there be an excess of music festivals?

"My festival will focus on south Indian music and hip-hop genre," said the talent, known for reviving the keytar instrument.

BEMET, who made a splash in the Indian market after producing his version of "Mumbai dance" of Indian electronic music producer Nucleya, is also looking for the "next big rapper" in the country.

"Girl or boy, it doesn't matter. I am a big fan of rappers. I really want to work with (Indian American songwriter-rapper) Raja Kumari," he said.

Without sharing any names, he said he is collaborating with a "Bollywood artiste".

"It's not going to be a romantic song. It will be epic... a very big festival song. It will talk to everybody in the nation. The single will be about a collaboration between Israel and India," said BEMET, who will also be soon dropping a track titled "Chakadi" featuring Indian-Israeli pop singer Liora Itzhak.

He loves Bollywood music, but he wants to do away with the boundary between Hindi film and underground music.

"I know that in India, there is a big difference between underground music and Bollywood people. I am coming from outside. I want to break that boundary," he added.

He loves being in India and performing here. The Israeli talent returned to India in March for a multi-city showcase curated by NCM Agency. As part of The Sababa Tour, he performed in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

"The Indian audience is the most loved (loving) people. They spread so much of love during the show and after the show. After 'Sababa', people started recognising me on the streets of Goa. People play the song at parties and beaches; they know the music. I feel the love and vibe," said the artiste.

The Bollywood-infused Middle Eastern track "Sababa" was produced and composed along with Nucleya.

BEMET is also known for "Baba Yaga", featuring Mc Tommy, that highlights East European folklore.

