I've no intention of being relevant: Big B

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has no intention to stay relevant, and doesn't pick his projects with that mindset.

"I have no intention of being relevant, and I certainly do not work towards it," Amitabh told IANS.

"If there is something that fascinates me I give it a shot. At times it works, most of the time it does not," he added.

At the moment, Amitabh is enjoying the success of his latest "102 Not Out". In Umesh Shukla's "102 Not Out", Big B is seen as centenarian father to his 75-year-old son -- essayed by Rishi Kapoor -- who wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive.

It is produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Shukla's Benchmark Pictures.

Big B said he enjoyed working with Rishi.

"Working together after so many years was a delight and no different from the times gone by. The modes of work have changed, technology has changed and we have to learn to adapt to those changes. There is no film now, its all digital, that is a major change.

"But the system is the same. You have to perform in front of a camera. Though now technology is moving towards a system when even that could be replaceable," he added.

--IANS

