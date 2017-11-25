Jacqueline Fernandez is more than just eye-candy in Race 3. Is Salman Khan the reason?

Salman Khan has been paired opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3. The film will be directed by Remo D'Souza.

Salman Khan is known for going to any lengths to help out his co-stars. And this time, it was for Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman,who has been paired opposite Jacqueline in Race 3, reportedly wanted to give her a more substantial role, instead of letting her just be eye-candy. He didn't want the actress to be a mere decorative piece in the film. He told Remo to give her a meaty role, so she can display her acting abilities.

And it goes without saying, Salman's request can't be denied. So sources say that Jacqueline's role has been chalked out with a lot of care and effort.

Jacqueline has been usually relegated to being just eye-candy in films like the Race franchise previously, Dishoom and Judwaa 2 . So we hope to see more of her, in Race 3!

The big-budget action thriller, which went on floors this month, will also see Bobby Deol , Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. It will be directed by Remo D' Souza.

The shooting for the film started this month, and Salman shared a photo on Twitter and Instagram to celebrate the moment.

Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein . pic.twitter.com/mpkYOUaxOK - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2017

Race 3 was all set to clash with ex-lover Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan, next Eid. However, there is speculation that Aishwarya's film might be postponed now.