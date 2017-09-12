Jacqueline Fernandez supports Bio Bridge project in India

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is a big supporter of everything related to nature and keeping her ethos intact, the actress on Tuesday came out to support Bio Bridge project in Meghalaya's Garo Hills.

It is a CSR initiative by The Body Shop India that has pledged to help protect the endangered Indian Elephant and Western Hoolock Gibbon by constructing the Bio Bridge with every transaction during a three month long campaign commencing from this month.

"I actually feel very strongly about environmental conservation. I feel we are in such a beautiful planet and so much we can and we must do to protect bio diversity. I worked in various projects in green conversation in Mumbai and Sri Lanka," Jacqueline said.

"Even though all these are deeply satisfying, I do believe that there is so much more I can do," she added at the announcement of the project on Tuesday.

"I think that as a celebrity, we have an amazing opportunity to urge, mobilise and motivate fan to do their bit and this can make huge difference," said "A Gentleman" star.

The India Bio Bridge programme is a part of the brand's existing commitment to protect and regenerate 75 million square meters of habitat as part of its Enrich Not Exploit commitment, launched last year.

Partnering with World Land Trust(WLT) and its local partner Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), The Body Shop will build a Bio Bridge in the Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya state of India, protecting and regenerating a corridor of land for endangered animals to pass though safety.

Shriti Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer of The Body Shop India, says they are very happy that Garo Hills has been selected as one of the locations.

"Having a project in India is a great platform not only to benefit the Garo Hills biodiversity of the area and encourages them to play their part in the conservation efforts," she said.

Speaking on the intitiave Sunil Kyarong, Joint Director and Head-Wild Lands, Wild Life Trust of India, said: "The Garo Green spine is critical in North East India supporting about a 1000 elephants connecting two treasure houses of biodiversity- the Nokrek and the Balphakram National Park. The Garo community, with our support, takes it upon themselves to stitch together this landscapes by demonstrating the finest examples of community led and owned and conservation initiatives."

