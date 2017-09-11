Jahnu Barua finds Priyanka's support to regional cinema encouraging

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Multiple National Award-winning Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua, whose next will be backed by Priyanka Chopra's banner, says the actress and producer's efforts to promote regional cinema have been encouraging.

Asked about his upcoming film, which will be supported by Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures that is co-owned by the actress' mother Madhu Chopra, Barua told IANS: "It's in the initial stage. I can talk about it only by the end of the year. But I am looking forward to it."

"Priyanka and Madhu have been doing good things for regional cinema. It is really good and encouraging," he added.

How much does the involvement of Priyanka, who has worked in Bollywood films like "Mary Kom" and "Fashion" apart from doing American show "Quantico" and Hollywood film "Baywatch", in an Assamese film help?

"It surely does. When good people get together, things will be good," he said.

Without giving out more details, he said: "It will be shot in Assam."

Purple Pebble Pictures has produced National Award winning Marathi film "Ventilator", Bhojpuri film "Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi", Punjabi film "Sarvann" and Sikkimese film "Pahuna: The Little Visitors".

Barua is known for making National Award winning films like "Pokhi", "Aparoopa" and "Bonani" in Assamese apart from helming the Hindi movie "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara".

His film "Baandhon", which released across India in 2013, is the first Assamese film to be commercially screened outside the northeastern state.

