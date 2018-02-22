Jaipur's narrow street becomes set of Dev Patel's film

Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) A narrow street here lined with vegetable, jewellery shops and a few bikes parked on both sides served as one of the sets of Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel-starrer "The Wedding Guest".

Patel, who rose to fame with Danny Boyle's "Slumdog Millionaire" in 2008, was spotted here on Thursday shooting for the Michael Winterbottom's directorial in a pair of blue jeans, grey shirt with rolled up sleeves and brown shoes.

In one of the images captured by IANS, he is smiling and interacting with a crew member.

Patel was also caught by the camera lens giving an intense look and raising his left hand with the right one holding on to his black and grey backpack and walking on a busy street of the Pink City.

Like at any another film's location, some of the locals stepped out to check out the shooting as the cameras rolled.

The film's team, including Indian actress Radhika Apte, started shooting for the movie earlier this month here.

Patel had earlier visited India for his Hollywood projects -- "Slumdog Millionaire", "Lion" and "Hotel Mumbai".

Earlier in an interview to IANS, he had said that he wanted the world to "embrace stories from India".

Patel started his journey as an actor by essaying a Muslim teenager Anwar in American TV show "Skins", after which he bagged the role of Jamal Malik in the Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire". He also played Sonny Kapoor in "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel", Saroo Brierley in "Lion" and Arjun in "Hotel Mumbai".

