James Ferreira to open India Runway Week

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Designer James Ferreira will open the ninth edition of India Runway Week, which will be held here from October 6-8. He will be presenting his collection after three years in the capital.

Ferreira, known for using western silhouettes with subtle infusion of Indian elements, will present his 2017 resort wear collection at the fashion week that will take place at DLF Place, Saket.

"I love spreading love for the country and I request young designers to be honest with their ideas as it will end like it begins, with a piece of cloth," Ferreira said in a statement.

His show will open with casuals in his "intoxication" print interspersed with cheese cotton white drapes followed by an organic cotton range.

His cocktail wear collection features short dresses in satin and georgette, printed and pleated fabric fashioned into asymmetric shapes.

The collection of evening wear range will feature skirts, gowns and more.

"He is a dream designer to work with and for young emerging designers of our platform. It's going to be a great learning experience," said Kiran Kheva, Fashion Director, India Runway Week.

