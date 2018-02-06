James Marsden to come to India for International Scotch Day

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Hollywood actor James Marsden , who is known for his roles in "The Notebook" and "Superman Returns", will be coming to the capital as a part of Diageo India's celebration of International Scotch Day.

He is also travelling to Manila and Mexico City to celebrate the day.

"I'll be celebrating twice, in two exciting locations, Manila on Wednesday and Delhi on Thursday. Scotch has always been one of my favourite drinks and I'm excited to travel to these two incredible cities to experience International Scotch Day with my fellow Scotch enthusiasts," said Marsden in a statement.

Models Shanina Shaik and Suki Waterhouse will join him globally.

When asked to describe her favourite thing about Scotch, Shanina Shaik said, "I love that it's a drink that's withstood time. It's gone from a classic drink to one that mixologists can modernize with delicious ingredients".

Ronan Beirne, Global Brand Marketing Director at Diageo said: "Last year's International Scotch Day was a huge success and this year we wanted to turn up the volume and make it even more of a celebration with our three global ambassadors and events in many more markets."

"We chose to shoot the campaign creative at the iconic Cambus Cooperage against a backdrop of casks representing a tradition of craftsmanship that dates back centuries, alongside these three stylish personalities enjoying a Scotch together. A perfect way to show that Scotch is cool, and made to be enjoyed whenever and wherever," Beirne added.

