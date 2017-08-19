Japanese fashion brand Miniso makes India foray

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Japanese fast-fashion brand Miniso put its foot in India with its first store at a mall here. Its officials are eyeing 10,000 crore revenue in two years.

The store was launched here by actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Friday at the Ambience Mall in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

It sells products in 12 categories including health, beauty, stationery, gift items, creative homeware, boutique package decoration and digital accessories at a starting price of Rs 150.

The brand has come into India following established strategic relationships with nearly 60 countries and after opening stores in over 30 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, Russia, the UAE, Singapore and Korea.

For its launch here, Miniso organised traditional Taiko Drumming from Japan, interactive games during the event with the winners getting goodie bags from Miniso, coupons for its customers.

Co-founded by Japanese designer Miyake Junya and Chinese young entrepreneur Ye Guofu in Tokyo, Japan, Miniso pursues the philosophy of "simple, natural and quality" and a brand proposition of "back to nature, return to basic".

Junya said in a statement: "Miniso is popular around the world, which means our design concepts have been widely accepted by consumers and what they seek can be satisfied by our designs. Our designs are derived from the most essential and realistic demands from life rather than those of extravagant and environmentally harmful."

--IANS

rb/bg