Jason Derulo to meet Indian fans up close and personal

Panaji, Sep 16 (IANS) American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo is excited about his maiden performance in India, where he would also like to meet some of his fans and get a taste of local delicacies.

The "In my Head" hitmaker will headline the premium beach event, Time Out 72, on Day 1 at Vagator, Goa.

Conceptualised and produced by Waterlemon Events LLP and Sudarshan Entertainment World, the three-day festival will begin on December 27.

"Namaste India. I have heard phenomenal stories about the music, movies, culture and people of the country and I'm extremely excited to be performing at Time Out 72," Derulo said in a statement.

"I'm definitely looking forward to explore the country on this visit as well as meet all my fans, up close and personal this December apart from tasting some Indian food and doing some local sightseeing," added the multi-platinum recording artiste.

Headlining the festival on Day 3 will be Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, known for hits like "Animals" and "Don't Look Down".

"India, I'm very excited to return to your beautiful country. This time it will be extra special since I will be returning to Goa. I missed this place ever since my last show there and can't wait to go back," said the DJ, who has also performed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Addressing the official announcement of the festival, Vaishal Shah, founder, Time Out 72, said: "The line-up that we have revealed is just a glimpse of what is yet to come. We are sure that the entire line-up will make Time Out 72 one of the most prolific music festivals in the country."

The festival promises to have a galaxy of homegrown and international artistes performing live under one roof.

Aayush Mehta, co-founder, Time Out 72, said: "With this long-term unique collaboration with the government of Goa, we will work towards establishing Goa as the ultimate music destination on the global music map."

The debut edition of the fest will feature an exclusive stage curated by Dutch company - EA Events.

Alex Hes and Essam Jansen, founders of EA Events, said: "India is one of the top 10 countries that is zealous about dance music. We found an ideal collaborator in Time Out 72 that shares our enterprise and hence, we will be debuting in the Indian festival industry through a collaboration with them."

There will be art installations, international emcees, flea markets, solar powered stalls, adventure zones, grafitti panels painted through the festival, chill-zones with world cuisine.

The festival will cater to an assortment of sounds such as pop, rock, indie, live and dance and will feature three stages apart from multiple after parties.

This event will also put a strong emphasis on security for women and zero tolerance towards banned substances.

