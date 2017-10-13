Jay Bhanushali returns as 'The Voice India Kids' host

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Jay Bhanushali will return as the host of popular children singing reality show "The Voice India Kids" for its upcoming second season.

While Jay hosted the first season of the show alongside comedienne Sugandha Mishra, this time he will be seen sharing the stage with child artist Nihar Gite.

"In the last three or four years, I have been hosting a lot of kids' reality shows because I have discovered that I'm very comfortable when it comes to interacting with kids. I believe that reality is all about being yourself and the kids innocence and spontaneity amuses me," Jay said in a statement.

"The energy on the show is infectious and I'm extremely happy to be on board. Last year it was the number one and I really hope this magic continues and that the audience showers the same love on us this year too," he added.

"The Voice India Kids - Season 2" will soon be aired on &TV.

