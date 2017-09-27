Jio ties up with Roy Kapur Films for original digital content

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) and Roy Kapur Films (RKF), a production company founded by Siddharth Roy Kapur, announced on Wednesday an association to access original digital video content for the Jio platform.

The content will be developed, commissioned and produced by Roy Kapur Films. This will include finite and continuing series, long form and short form content across genres, and over time 'First on Jio' feature films.

RKF will tap into the content production capabilities in India and together with Jio's technologies, provide the Jio platform with a content pipeline.

This content would be available to more than 128 million Jio subscribers all over the country, says a Jio statement.

"India is the leading country in the world for mobile data usage, and a significant part of this usage is driven by video content," the statement quoted Jyotindra Thacker from Jio as saying. "This association with Roy Kapur Films will help us to power forward towards our goal of delivering the highest quality video entertainment content to our mobile subscribers."

Kapur, who has been re-elected President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India Ltd., said that Jio's digital platform offers "an unparalleled opportunity to produce and deliver high quality and world-class entertainment" content.

"Content that can be watched all over India, across all demographics and best of all completely at one's convenience, across all screens mobile, tablet, laptop and TV. Our goal is to provide Jio subscribers with a wide variety of content that caters to their diverse tastes and sensibilities, and keeps them coming back for more," he added.

This association will leverage Kapur's experience in filmmaking. His tenure as the managing director of Disney India and before that as UTV's studio head, saw him producing and releasing films like "Dangal", "Barfi!", "PK" and "Haider".

