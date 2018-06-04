Jodie Foster's 'Hotel Artemis' to open in India in June

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown's "Hotel Artemis" will release in India on June 15.

The film is being brought to the country by MVP Entertainment, read a statement issued to IANS.

Drew Pearce's action-thriller features Foster as a nurse who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals in a near-future Los Angeles -- that's torn by riots.

Pearce, whose writing credits include "Iron Man 3" and "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation," directed from his own script in his feature debut.

The cast also includes Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day and Dave Bautista. "Hotel Artemis" marks Foster's first acting project since 2013's "Elysium".

