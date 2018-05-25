John Abraham's school crush story

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor John Abraham confessed that he used to have a crush on his school teacher because she was "beautiful and intelligent".

John made the confession when he became part of Zee TV show "Dance India Dance Li'l Masters" to promote his film "Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran", read a statement to IANS.

"Having crushes has been a part of my growing up days. In fact, when I was in the second standard, I used to like my class teacher a lot," John said.

"So, one fine day, I literally confronted my dad and told him that I like Mrs. Anand, my class teacher, because she is amazingly beautiful and intelligent," he added.

"Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran", released on Friday, is about the nuclear tests that India conducted in 1998.

