John wants to keep controversy aside, confident about 'Parmanu...'

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor John Abraham, whose "Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran" has been finally locked for release on May 25 after legal hassles, says he wants to keep the controversy aside and focus on sharing the film's story, which he is very confident about.

At the trailer launch of the movie here on Friday -- coinciding with the 20th anniversary of India's nuclear test explosions at Pokhran -- John told the media: "We are not here to throw mud on anybody's face, we want to keep it clean. We want to keep the controversy aside. We are confident about the film and the subject that we have chosen."

The film was in a lockdown after its initial co-producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment became at loggerheads. John had filed criminal cases against Prernaa Arora and her company KriArj Entertainment, for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences committed under the Information Technology Act.

The Bombay High Court ruled in favour of John's banner, ceasing the film's association with KriArj Entertainment.

Director Abhishek Sharma thanked the Bombay High Court for the ruling.

"It is because of their decision that today we are standing here... We are happy that the film is finally coming," he said.

A statement issued on behalf of JA Entertainment on Friday said that following the developments in the ongoing case regarding the movie in the Bombay High Court, the movie will release on May 25 under the joint banner of JA Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions.

Asked about the controversy, John said: "It was about our credibility and we had to stand for what we believe in. I think we are vindicated for what we stood for. We fought our way out and we are here today, standing with the story... The film that we made."

John said not only he as the film's producer, but the entire team of the project went through a tough time and felt demotivated at one point during the legal battle.

"At one point, I remember how I called Abhishek and said how the situation was going out of our hand. He encouraged me to look at the positive side of the whole thing. We used to call each other every now and then to say that things are going to be fine because we have not done anything wrong.

"Yes, it was difficult to tolerate when someone says something about your credibility, about your production house, your film, but we fought it out," he added.

--IANS

