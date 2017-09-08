Johny Lever urges fans to help underprivileged cancer-stricken kids

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Comedian Johny Lever has urged his fans to come forward and assist cancer-stricken children and help lower income families fight against the disease.

"Friends, thank you so much for all the love bestowed on me for so many years. I have made you laugh, and you also have laughed. There are some people who can't laugh because of the difficult times they go through. Let's help them all, especially the children who are detected with cancer.

"The families of these children come from interior places of India to Mumbai for treatment," Johny said in a statement.

"It must be very difficult for doctors as well along with the children but they still struggle through and many children survive as well. But there is a lot of expenditure that goes and without that it is impossible," he added.

For this, the actor has supported #1SmallStepforCancer campaign to advance emergency fundraising for child cancer. The campaign was initiated by 1SmallStep Foundation in association with Rotary Club of Mumbai Queens Necklace.

Under the campaign, they are building an emergency fund for children. The goal is to raise a crore and help 1,000 children complete their cancer treatment.

"My dear friends, let us come together and help these children as much as we can as we all live for yourself but when we help others life becomes much more worth living. You and I come together to help these cancer children, because the treatment is very expensive and without money its impossible to fight against it for lower income families," the actor said.

