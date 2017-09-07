Jonita Gandhi happy to feature in Rahman's 'One Heart'

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Singer Jonita Gandhi, whose first solo Bollywood song "Kahaan hoon main" was composed by A.R. Rahman, is joyous about featuring in "One Heart: The AR Rahman Concert Film" which is built around the Oscar winner's North America Intimate Tour (NAIT) series.

The film features her touring as part of Rahman's live band across 14 locations in North America.

"Being the lead female singer on the tour was an unforgettable experience. I'm so grateful that Rahman sir trusted me with the task of delivering so many of his hits live on stage. I learned a lot about myself as a singer and performer during those 18 shows, and I'm so happy that parts of it have been captured and presented so beautifully in 'One Heart' for everyone to enjoy," Jonita said in a statement.

Her performances included songs of various genres, languages and even rap.

"The breakup song" singer caught Rahman's attention after she posted a cover of a a popular Christmas song on YouTube.

She moved from Canada to India to test the waters of Bollywood, and landed at the studio of Rahman, who has clocked 25 years in the music industry.

"One Heart" gets up-close-and-personal with Rahman and follows a format that intertwines performances from the tour with personal conversation with Rahman, the core team members and performers. The global proceeds of the film will be donated to the One Heart Music Foundation.

