Juhi Chawla prefers buying organic products

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla says she finds it better to spend on expensive organic food rather than emptying out one's pockets on huge hospital bills later.

Juhi is the ambassador of the first edition of Women of India Organic Festival, which is being held here at World Trade Centre from March 16-20.

"Before globalisation, we used organic products, and hence it makes me wonder whether we are moving forward or are we going backwards? Yes, price is one difference where the masses feel that 'This is cheaper and that is more expensive' and whether they can afford it (organic).

"But I pay the price because I feel I better buy expensive organic products rather than spending on hospital bills later," Juhi told IANS in an email interview.

She also feels there needs to be increased awareness about the right food.

"Many people don't know what goes into their food. Even I am not totally clear about it. All I know is that there are chemicals and pesticides, and that is not what you should be eating, and that is certainly not something you would want your children to have," Juhi added.

On the work front, Juhi will next be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's "Zero".

--IANS

ks/rb/dg