Justice League actor Jason Momoa's crazy workout will leave you feeling tiny

You've absolutely loved him as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, and are probably gearing up for some intense Aquaman-action in Justice League. But do you know just how Jason Momoa looks the way he does?

The 38-year-old American actor has always been known for his muscular build and deep, husky voice--apart from the raw handsomeness of his face. His on-screen avatars have always been based on characters who are known for their bodily strength and stamina.

The secret behind Momoa's look is the intense workout regime he follows. Mashable reveals that Momoa spends at least two hours daily in the gym, and hits it for five-six days in the week.

For his role in Justice League as well as Aquaman, Momoa worked specifically on his arms, back, core and stamina.

But the most important thing to note about Momoa's workout regime is that he has incorporated something he loves--rock climbing--to the regular gym exercises.

What rock climbing does, in combination with weights and extensions, is to keep you flexible. One has to be flexible enough to manoeuvre through rocks to find handholds and footholds. And, of course, you need raw strength to be able to swing on a steep edge.

Momoa, through his many Instagram posts, has shown that he's quite the ace at rock climbing. His climbing sessions are intense and quite unique.

The videos also show just how this actor manages to tower over others. No, it's not just with his height. It's more about the raw strength he emanates, the source of which is, clearly, his crazy and unique workout regime.