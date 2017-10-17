'Justice League' to release in India on November 17

Indo Asian News Service

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Big screen epic action adventure "Justice League", directed by Zack Snyder and starring DC Super Heroes -- Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Raymond Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash -- will release in India on November 17.

After fighting side-by-side across decades of comics, these iconic characters come together to save the world in their first-ever big-screen team-up.

The film is set for release in 3D, 2D and IMAX by Warner Bros Pictures, read a statement.

Gadot said: "I just hope that audiences will enjoy the movie and also hope they enjoy the dynamic of the League working together. It's just a wonderful group of actors and they all bring their own unique qualities to their characters. So, I hope the audience feels like they're part of the team and will come along for the ride."

--IANS

rb/mr