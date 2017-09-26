Kabir Khan's next to Abhinav Bindra biopic: How sports stars have become Bollywood's current favourite

Following the box-office success of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Neeraj Pandey's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Omung Kumar's Mary Kom, Bollywood filmmakers have found the perfect formula of a hit film in the last three years. Take the struggle of a sports star, his/her hard work, add dedication, a dash of emotion, and your sports biopic is ready to inspire many lives.

And this hit formula has caught the fancy of many filmmakers. If Kabir Khan is set to make a film on 1983 World Cup win , Harshvardhan Kapoor has begun prepping up for a biopic on Abhinav Bindra.

From Saina Nehwal to PV Sindhu, many inspiring stories are ready to unfold on the big screen. While many have loved these sportsperson on their courts or fields, but for the first time, their lives will play on the 70mm.

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's next

A filmmaker who has given Bollywood films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger is set to push the envelope with a film based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win. There would hardly be a cricket fan who can forget that glorious moment when Kapil Dev lifted the trophy at Lords. And 34 years later, Khan is set to recreate the magic on big screen with his next film. And it is Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh who has stepped into the shoes of Kapil Dev for the film. Talking about the film, Khan told PTI, "As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup. I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on." He added, "And it's great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script. With his energy and passion we feel that Ranveer would perfectly fit the role of Kapil Dev who is one of the greatest sporting legends India has ever produced."

Abhinav Bindra biopic

If Ranveer has bagged Khan's next, Harshvardhan Kapoor too has signed his first biopic. Where many newcomers fail to get meaty roles after their first debacle (Mirzya), Kapoor junior is breaking the jinx by signing some of the meatiest projects. After Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi, Harshvardhan has signed on the dotted line to play Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra in a biopic. Abhinav won the country's first individual gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The biopic will reportedly focus on the relationship between Abhinav and his father Apjit Bindra. Interestingly, Harshvardhan will share screen space with dad Anil Kapoor in the biopic.

Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal biopic

Haseena Parkar might have tanked at the box office but Shraddha Kapoor has her eyes set on her second biopic - a film on badminton ace Saina Nehwal. Early this year, the makers announced Shraddha's grand entry into the biopic. In fact, the 30-year-old actor has already begun training with Saina for the biopic, and Bollywood fans cannot wait to see Saina's story on the big screen.

Akshay Kumar in Gold

How can Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar stay away from a film on sports? From a patriotic to a padman, Kumar has donned various avatars for his films. And now, the 49-year-old actor will essay the role of hockey player Balbir Singh, who was a part of the hockey team that won India's first gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympic Games. Titled Gold, the film will see Kumar in a yet another new avatar. And this has definitely left his fans excited.

Sonu Sood's film on PV Sindhu

It's not just the remarkable journey of Saina Nehwal that has attracted Bollywood. In fact, Sonu Sood is all set to bring the inspiring story of Olympic medalist PV Sindhu on the big screen with his next film. The actor, who is turning producer with the biopic, is eager to rope in Deepika Padukone for the role.