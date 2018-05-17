Kajol starrer 'Eela' to release in September

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Kajol's tentatively titled film "Eela" is slated to release on September 14.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award winning actor, Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son, read a statement.

Written by Mitesh Shah, "Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer.

The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

Kajol was last seen on screen in "VIP 2", a Tamil-language comedy-drama film directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. She played an antagonist.

It was a sequel to the 2014 film "Velaiilla Pattadhari". "VIP 2" also features Dhanush, Amala Paul, Vivek, Hrishikesh, Saranya Ponvannan and Samuthirakani.

--IANS

dc/ks/mr