Kamal Haasan foresees bright future for digital in India

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actor Kamal Haasan on Monday said days are not far off when India will be a pioneer in digital activities.

He said he would see that happen during his lifetime itself.

Inaugurating a digital branch of Canara Bank here, Kamal said Tamil Nadu should be the leader in digital banking in villages.

The actor said the strength of India lives in villages; and if we understand that many things will be all right in the country.

He said he can foresee that no villager will be left out of the digital age.

"There will be a time when people will say I don't live in the city, too crowded. I live in the village," Kamal said.

Kamal will begin his political journey on February 21 from late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's residence in Rameswaram.

