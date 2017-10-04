Kamal Haasan meets fans, discusses welfare activities on birthday

Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Wednesday met members of his welfare association at his residence here to discuss activities to be carried out on his birthday on November 7.

Kamal will turn 63 this year.

"We discussed welfare activities that we have planned for his birthday across Tamil Nadu," Thangavelu, treasurer of the All India Kamal Haasan Fans Welfare Association, told the media here.

Amidst rumours that the "Dasavatharam" actor will announce his political party on his birthday, Thangavelu said: "He has already made it loud and clear that he will take the political plunge. As his welfare association, we are ready to support him in his journey."

"If he has plans to announce, he will do it. With us, he only discussed about how the welfare activities have to be carried out," he added.

Over the last few months, Kamal has been very vocal about his political ambitions.

At the finale of the Tamil version of reality television show "Bigg Boss", he had pointed towards the audience and said: "I'm definitely coming there."

"I'm not exploiting this stage. I'm speaking from the bottom of my heart. If you think I should continue acting, then say it aloud. If you think I need to serve the society and bring about a change, say it now. I'm prepared to die in service of my nation," he had added.

Last month, he met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the state of politics in Tamil Nadu.

