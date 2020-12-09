Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj, infant son test positive for COVID-19

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj and her infant son have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meghana shared the update on her Instagram page, adding that her parents too have contracted the coronavirus. She urged everyone who had come in contact with her and family have been informed about the diagnosis.

Meghana gave birth to a baby boy on 22 October. Chiranjeevi passed away earlier in June this year due to a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

The New Indian Express writes that Meghana had last worked on the yet-to-release film Selfie Mummy Google Daddy. She has now taken a break from films to care for her son.

Since Chiranjeevi's passing, Meghana has only interacted with the media once where she opened up about coping with the loss of her husband. "I don't know if I am strong. Once Chiru died, I felt like the very foundation I was living on collapsed suddenly. I am someone who used to plan everything to the 'T'. Chiru was just the opposite. He lived for the present and always told me to enjoy the moment. After his death, I learned that it is very important to enjoy the happiness in the present. One never knows what tomorrow will be like," she had said on 12 November, her son's cradle ceremony, according to The News Minute.

 

 

