Karan Johar was called 'pansy' in school

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar says he used to be called 'pansy' in school, but a teacher gave him the courage to face the world.

"The word pansy, which is commonly used for a boy who talks and walks like a girl, was used for me," Karan said during an upcoming episode of Star Plus' "India's Next Superstar".

Karan spoke about it following a contestant's performance of an act on a 'pansy' man who loved dancing, which left him moved, read a statement.

"This performance took me back to my childhood days," he said.

"I used to dance on girls' songs and my friends used to make fun of me. Upset about this, I went to an elocution teacher at the age of 13 and she said, 'Why do you want to change the way talk, you're just fine'. That's when I gathered courage to face the world.

"Today if I was still talking like that I wouldn't change it. Even if one of my kids talk or walk like that, I wouldn't change them," added Karan.

--IANS

rb/