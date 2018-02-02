Karan Johar, Sonakshi walk in Shane-Falguni's debut men's wear line at LFW

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) After dressing women in India and around the world in their ultra-glam, glittering, couture creations, designers Falguni and Shane Peacock turned their creative design strokes on men's wear, which they launched with great fanfare at a grand show during Lakme Fashion Week(LFW) Summer/Resort 2018.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha started the show in a black embroidered jacket with fluid pants and a bralet; while beatboxers rocked on the ramp throughout the show and hip-hop dancers added some moves on the catwalk, to set the mood for the "Rebel" show

The Louche collection, aimed at the millennial generation, was a power packed line. Playing with a mixed unconventional colour palette - light grey and pastel pink were parallel to blue, black and then went on a slight tangent to bruised charcoal for some masculine excitement.

The looks gave a variety of options to the most fastidious dressers.

There was a masculine sparkle for the high shine pompadours, but trousers turned skin-tight and leather jackets looked stylishly funky with a cool 70's vibe. The silhouette was kept to one or two-button closures, two side vents, with ankle-length trousers, at times with white side stripes to add a sporty but formal touch.

Filmmaker Karan Johar confidently strutted down as a showstopper with great style in a silver/black glittering peacock embellished jacket with white side striped pants, waist coat and topped the look with silver hair.

